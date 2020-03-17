STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Matrix 4  production suspended due to coronavirus

Warner Bros Pictures has delayed the production on The Matrix 4 as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic continue to rise .

Published: 17th March 2020 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Warner Bros Pictures has delayed the production on The Matrix 4 as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic continue to rise .The film was in production since February, and moved from San Francisco to Berlin, where the team was preparing to shoot this week. According to reports, the production company decided to indefinitely delay further filming after US president Donald Trump banned travel to and from Europe. It is still, however, unclear when the shoot is going to resume and if they delay will impact the scheduled 2021 release.

Actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be reprising their roles in the film, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris are new additions to the cast.Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell has co-written the script with Lana Wachowski, who will also direct the movie.

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic worldwide has passed 7,000, with more than 175,530 cases in 145 countries.The virus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city, was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp