'Matrix 4' production suspended due to coronavirus pandemic

The film was in production since February, and moved from San Francisco to Berlin, where the team was preparing to shoot this week.

Keanu Reeves in Matrix Reloded.

Keanu Reeves in Matrix Reloded. | ( Photo | IMDB )

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros Pictures has delayed the production on "The Matrix 4" as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic continue to rise.

According to Variety, the production company decided to indefinitely delay further filming after US president Donald Trump banned travel to and from Europe.

It is still unclear when the shoot is going to resume and if they delay will impact the scheduled 2021 release.

Actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be reprising their roles in the film, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris are new additions to the cast.

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell has co-written the script with Lana Wachowski, who will also direct the movie.

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic worldwide has passed 7,000, with more than 175,530 cases in 145 countries.

The virus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, was declared pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO) last week.

