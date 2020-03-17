STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Saturday Night Live' delayed indefinitely over coronavirus

The last episode saw James Bond star Daniel Craig hosting the show with rapper The Weeknd doing the musical honours.

The next episode of 'SNL', scheduled for March 28, had set 'A Quiet Place Part II' director John Krasinski as host and singer Dua Lipa as musical guest.

The next episode of 'SNL', scheduled for March 28, had set 'A Quiet Place Part II' director John Krasinski as host and singer Dua Lipa as musical guest. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The shoot of the late-night sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" has been suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show will be delayed until further notice as a precautionary measure.

The next episode of "SNL", scheduled for March 28, had set "A Quiet Place Part II" director John Krasinski as host and singer Dua Lipa as musical guest.

The last episode saw James Bond star Daniel Craig hosting the show with rapper The Weeknd doing the musical honours.

The release of both Krasinski's "A Quiet Place Part II" and Craig's final Bond outing "No Time To Die" have been postponed amid growing health concerns around the coronavirus.

"SNL" is one of the many shows that is filmed in front of a live studio audience.

There is no word yet on when production will resume.

All of the late-night talk show programming that films in New York City first went without studio audiences and then many postponed production entirely as the COVID-19 respiratory illness continued to spread in the United States.

Daytime talk shows, including "The View", had already begun shooting without audiences.

