Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson discharged from hospital, says couple's son Chet

As per reports, health officials in Gold Coast said Hanks checked out of the hospital, but Wilson remains hospitalised, but Chet confirmed that both his parents were discharged.

Published: 17th March 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday, March 11. (Photo | AP)

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks (L) and wife Rita Wilson. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been discharged from an Australian hospital where they were in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus, their son, Chet Hanks .

Last week, Hanks revealed that he and his actor wife tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, where the multiple Oscar winner was working on Baz Lurhmann's Elvis Presley biopic.

Wilson, also a singer-songwriter, had given concerts in Sydney and Brisbane before testing positive for the virus.

Chet said both his parents, 63, had been released from hospital and were feeling a lot better.

"They're out of the hospital. They're still self-quarantined, obviously, but they're feeling a lot better. So that's a relief. I just want to say to anyone else out there who has loved ones or if you yourself are afflicted with the virus, my prayers go out to you because a lot of people are suffering other than my parents right now. I just wish everyone a swift and speedy recovery," the 29-year-old said in an Instagram video on Monday.

