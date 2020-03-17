STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vin Diesel confirms he’s set to make his debut as musician

The actor earlier performed at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards. While speaking on a show recently, he confirmed that the project is in development.

The Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel

By Express News Service

The Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel is all set to make his debut as a musician. The 52-year-old actor has reportedly said he has been working on his side career simultaneously to release his debut album.

The actor reportedly said, “I gotta be honest with you..., my kids love when I sing and they love it so much—it’s kind of like JRR Tolkien, he started telling his kids stories about Hobbits and next thing you know he went onto Lord of the Rings. I have a little bit of that in me!”

He said he wished he could play the music everyone and added that “I’m really lucky to have some really original great music. Nothing in the world is better than seeing my four-year-old daughter walking around the house singing these songs that she hears me playing now.”

Diesel hasn’t shared any details about the album’s release yet.

