James Bond actor Olga Kurylenko diagnosed with coronavirus

By Express News Service

Actor Olga Kurylenko, popular for her role in James Bond film Quantum of Solace, revealed on social media that she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Ukrainian-born actress wrote on Instagram, “Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus.” She added, “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus. Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge is also being treated for COVID-19.

Kurylenko starred in Quantum of Solace, sci-fi film Oblivion, The Death of Stalin and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. She will next be seen in The Bay Of Silence.