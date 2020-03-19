STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Coronavirus: Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, and more sing 'Imagine'

Gadot then sang the opening lines of Lennon's 1971 song and was later joined by a succession of actors including Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman, James Marsden and others.

Published: 19th March 2020 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bringing a song of cheer and togetherness during the coronavirus pandemic, a host of stars took turns to sing John Lennon's classic 'Imagine' in a video posted by Gal Gadot on social media.

The 'Wonder Woman' actor on Thursday posted a video on Instagram where she started off by talking about her "day 6 in self-quarantine" and how the self-isolation period led her to feel "a bit philosophical" about the global nature of the pandemic.

In the video clip, clocking in at three-minutes, the 34-year-old actor said that she was inspired by a viral video from Italy, currently on lockdown, where an Italian man played 'Imagine' on his trumpet to all the other people quarantined in their homes.

Gadot then sang the opening lines of Lennon's 1971 song and was later joined by a succession of actors including Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman, James Marsden, Kristen Wiig, and Amy Adams.

The video ended with Gadot singing the closing lines of the song.

The other stars who joined the song included Zoe Kravitz, Jimmy Fallon Sia, Chris O'Dowd Pedro Pascal, Jamie Dornan, Leslie Odom Jr., Eddie Benjamin, Ashley Benson, Lynda Carter, Will Ferrel, Norah Jones, Kaia Gerber, Maya Rudolph, Annie Mumolo, Labrinth and Cara Delevingne. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gal Gadot coronavirus John Lennon Imagine
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp