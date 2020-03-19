STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Friends' reunion special delayed amid coronavirus pandemic

The production will not go ahead at least until May due to rising health concerns amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Published: 19th March 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

The cast of FRIENDS. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The much-awaited "Friends" reunion special has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the unscripted episode, set at HBO Max, was set to be shot next week at the iconic Stage 24 of the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, where the original NBC series was filmed.

The production will not go ahead at least until May due to rising health concerns amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID 19 LIVE | Eight more test positive in Telangana, India total cases 170

A new date has not been set as yet as it is unclear when any programming would be able to resume work.

Many shows -- scripted, late-night, daytime and syndicated, among others -- have been shut down as the world begins to self-quarantine and employ social distancing.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt made Jennifer Aniston say ‘yes’ to Friends reunion

Representatives for HBO Max and producers Warner Bros TV declined comment.

All six original cast members -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- are set to come together for the reunion.

Ben Winston will direct and executive produce alongside "Friends" creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 8,809 people and infected 21,8631 across 157 countries and territories, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus death toll COVID 19 Coronavirus in India
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp