Frozen 2  star Rachel Matthews tests positive for coronavirus

By Express News Service

Rachel Matthews

Rachel Matthews, who voiced the character Honeymaren in Disney’s Frozen 2 has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.The 26-year-old star wrote on Instagram, “Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise.”

Matthews said she got tested after coming in contact with ‘a confirmed case’ in the US. She added that her symptoms included body chills, fatigue, headache, sore throat, dry cough, pain in her lungs, shortness of breath, and loss of appetite.The actor mentioned that getting tested was difficult because tests are “Insanely hard to come by.” She added, “Our country is very behind, and we don’t have much of a system in place.”

She urged her followers to get tested if they experience similar symptoms. “Rest, drink a lot of liquids and self-quarantine,” she advised.Disney+ recently released Frozen 2, three months ahead of schedule, to “surprise families with some fun and joy during this challenging period.”Other popular stars who have tested positive for the coronavirus include Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju, and Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson.