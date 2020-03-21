STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Legendary country music icon Kenny Rogers dies at 81

The veteran singer was under hospice care and died of natural causes, his family said in a statement posted on Roger's official Facebook page.

Published: 21st March 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as "Lucille," "Lady" and "Islands in the Stream" and embraced his persona as "The Gambler" on record and on TV

Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on record and on TV . (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Legendary country music singer Kenny Rogers, best known for global hits such as "Lucille", "Lady", "The Gambler" and "Islands in the Stream", has passed away at his residence in Sandy Springs, Georgia. He was 81.

The veteran singer was under hospice care and died of natural causes, his family said in a statement posted on Roger's official Facebook page.

The family further said they are planning a small private service "out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency".

In a career spanning six decades, Rogers won three Grammys and six CMA Awards. He was known for his husky voice and ballads including "The Gambler". The song later spawned a TV movie in which he also starred.

His other hits included "You Decorated My Life," "Every Time Two Fools Collide", "Don't Fall In Love with a Dreamer" and "Coward of the County."

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and the same year, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Country Music Association.

Rogers had announced a farewell tour in 2015 but had continued performing until 2017. He was married five times and had five children.

