Kumail Nanjiani-Issa Rae’s 'The Lovebirds' to release on Netflix

With theatres closed temporarily in the US due to coronavirus pandemic, Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae’s upcoming comedy, The Lovebirds, is moving to Netflix from studio Paramount Pictures. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film was set to open in the US on April 3 but will now premiere on Netflix.

In The Lovebirds, Nanjiani and Rae play a couple close to breaking up, who find themselves caught in a bizarre but funny murder mystery.

They then attempt to solve in order to clear their names, while also examining if they and their relationship can survive the circumstances. The Lovebirds was expected to have its world premiere at the South By SouthWest Film festival, which has now been cancelled due to the pandemic.