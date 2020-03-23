STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kumail Nanjiani-Issa Rae’s 'The Lovebirds' to release on Netflix

With theatres closed temporarily in the US due to coronavirus pandemic, Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae’s upcoming comedy, The Lovebirds, is moving to Netflix from studio Paramount Pictures.

Published: 23rd March 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae

Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae

By Express News Service

With theatres closed temporarily in the US due to coronavirus pandemic, Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae’s upcoming comedy, The Lovebirds, is moving to Netflix from studio Paramount Pictures. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film was set to open in the US on April 3 but will now premiere on Netflix.

In The Lovebirds, Nanjiani and Rae play a couple close to breaking up, who find themselves caught in a bizarre but funny murder mystery. 

They then attempt to solve in order to clear their names, while also examining if they and their relationship can survive the circumstances. The Lovebirds was expected to have its world premiere at the South By SouthWest Film festival, which has now been cancelled due to the pandemic. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Lovebirds Kumail Nanjiani Issa Rae
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp