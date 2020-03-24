STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As the world struggles under the strain of COVID-19, strange stories abound

Given that we’re in a global shutdown, pretty much every event of note has been postponed.

Published: 24th March 2020

Reilly Jennings and Amanda Wheeler got married on the streets of New York this weekend

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Every day, we will take a look at some of the quirky news stories from around the world, as people, places, animals, things come to grips with Covid-19.

They Do!

Given that we’re in a global shutdown, pretty much every event of note has been postponed, even cancelled, from sports tournaments to cultural festivals to family functions to even the new James Bond film. While most people would let it go at that point, realising that delays are inevitable, not so Reilly Jennings and Amanda Wheeler. Hell, the very newlywed couple advanced their nuptials, originally planned for October of this year, as they were uncertain about what the situation would be later. The two got married over the weekend, on the streets of New York City, with their friend Matt Wilson officiating from his fourth-floor apartment window in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Washington Heights. Talk about being bitten by the love bug.

Retd NASA astronaut Scott Kelly shared
the self-isolation tips he practiced
during his space expedition

Mr Lonely

World leaders are preaching social distancing from their digital podia and the world is are grudgingly beginning to listen and stay inside, often at the threat of actual imprisonment in many places. And then, there’s retired NASA astronaut, Commander Scott Kelly, who spent an entire year in the international space station, orbiting the earth, and setting its record for the longest time spent by a human being in space. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Kelly enumerated the ways he kept himself from spiraling during extended periods of isolation, when he was literally cut off from the rest of the world.

According to Scott, maintaining a very regular regimented routine, which scheduled everything from his time of sleeping, to doing his daily exercise to his scientific experiments to writing in his journal. This last activity, he said, especially helped him personally as well as NASA which was conducting a study on the impact of isolation in humanbeings. Journalling helped Kelly deal with being so far away from family and friends, while his entries helped NASA understand the human condition. So get scribbling, you never know when your rants might help humanity.

Animal Planet

While Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal may be right in saying that extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, he neglected to the extraordinary situations that also arise at such times. People may well be locked indoors and unable to throng the streets, but that same lack of people is allowing zoos around the world to let their charges run free. The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago sensibly decided to use the absence of visitors, due to Covid-19 lockdowns, to let their penguins out of the pen and go on a round of the establishment, dropping by the enclosures and tanks of their aquarium mates.

Videos show the birds solemnly marching around the establishment, pausing now and again to observe anything that took their fancy. Meanwhile, The Melbourne Zoo has installed cameras in its penguin, lion, giraffe and snow leopard enclosures to livestream the animals’ antics for the entertainment of eve ryone in quarantine. Given that the snow leopard just had cubs, we’re betting there’s a lot of aww-ing happening around the world.

The Shedd Aquarium Chicago in Chicago let its penguins take round the establishment

