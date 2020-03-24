STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas quarantine together

The rumours of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas started when they were spotted together in her hometown of Havana in early February.

Published: 24th March 2020 05:35 PM

Hollywood star Ben Affleck and actress Ana de Armas

Hollywood star Ben Affleck and actress Ana de Armas (Photo | Ivan Chef Justo instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ben Affleck and Spanish actress Ana de Armas have quarantined together after their romantic getaway.

The rumored couple got back to Los Angeles after a cost time together in scenic Costa Rica and Cuba and Costa Rica. Now, they have quarantined themselves together at home.

"Ana is very happy with Ben," a source told Us Weekly, according to a report in aceshowbiz.com.

The source added: "She loves spending time with him and they have great chemistry and a lot of fun together."

The rumors of the two started when they were spotted together in her hometown of Havana, Cuba in early February. The pair, who met during the filming of their upcoming psychological thriller movie "Deep Water", continued their romantic getaway in Costa Rica.

While on their getaway, the two stars engaged in liberal PDA, and were seen sharing kisses with each other.

Onlookers watched as Affleck, known for his comicbook role of Batman in "Justice League", seemed to be "blissfully happy and giddy" in the company of Armas, the new Bond girl in the upcoming "No Time To Die".

The source added: "He can't stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly very into Ana."

The insider went on to explain that the pair "have been staying at their home on the beach relaxing" and "coming out for sunset walks each day and look very happy together."

Affleck has made no attempt to hide the relationship. When Armas, 31, posted photographs on social media, Affleck joked that he ought to get credits because some of the pictures were clicked by him.

