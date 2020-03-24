STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'James Bond' actress Olga Kurylenko diagnosed with coronavirus makes full recovery

Published: 24th March 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko

James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Quantum Of Solace-fame actress Olga Kurylenko, who was recently tested positive for COVID-19, shared that she has completely recovered from the illness.

The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to give an update of her health, where she gave a breakdown of her illness before sharing that she was now free of COVID-19.

Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son.

Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can’t figure out where I currently am. I’m in London! How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight! here is what I’m taking: Pantothenic Acid- Vitamin B5, also called pantothenic acid and pantothenate, is vital to living a healthy life. Like all B complex vitamins, B5 helps the body convert food into energy. Vitamin E - is a fat-soluble, essential nutrient with anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin E helps support the immune system, cell function, and skin health. It’s an antioxidant, making it effective at combating the effects of free radicals produced by the metabolism of food and toxins in the environment. Vitamin C - goes without saying I hope! Curcumin (or Turmeric) - anti- inflammatory, antioxidant. Zinc - helps immune system fight bacteria and viruses. I also take colloidal silver but please be careful taking it as some websites have warnings about it as not everyone can take it. Please check if you can take it or you might have health complications. I also take Cell Food but again please check websites online about it as certain people aren’t recommended to take it! Good luck everyone! Кратко на русском: Ребята, сегодня мне лучше! Температура прошла. Я нахожусь в ЛОНДОНЕ! Как я знаю, что у меня коронавирус? Мне сделали тест в больнице, который оказался позитивным. Какое мне прописали лечение? НИКАКОГО! Сказали только пить парацетамол при высокой температуре и болях, что я и делала. Для поддержки иммунитета я пью следующие витамины: Витамин С, Е, Д, B5, Curcumin (Turmeric), Zinc. Внимание! Эти витамины не лечат коронавирус!!! Они только могут помочь иммунной системе бороться с вирусами и инфекцией Всем кто болеет хорошего выздоровления. Всем кто пыт #coronavirus #коронавирус

A post shared by Olga Kurylenko (@olgakurylenkoofficial) on

A post shared by Olga Kurylenko (@olgakurylenkoofficial) on

Sharing a picture with her four-year-old son Alexander Max Horatio, Along with a picture with her four-year-old son Alexander Max Horatio, Kurylenko said, “Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered. To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache,” she said.

“The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week, I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings, but then it completely goes away for the day! ‘I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son,” added the London-based former Bond star.

Previously, Kurylenko revealed she was “feeling better” three days after announcing she had tested positive.The star took to Instagram on Wednesday last week to give her followers an update on her health, sharing that her “fever has gone”.

