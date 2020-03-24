'James Bond' actress Olga Kurylenko diagnosed with coronavirus makes full recovery

By Express News Service

Quantum Of Solace-fame actress Olga Kurylenko, who was recently tested positive for COVID-19, shared that she has completely recovered from the illness.

The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to give an update of her health, where she gave a breakdown of her illness before sharing that she was now free of COVID-19.

Sharing a picture with her four-year-old son Alexander Max Horatio, Along with a picture with her four-year-old son Alexander Max Horatio, Kurylenko said, “Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered. To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache,” she said.

“The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week, I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings, but then it completely goes away for the day! ‘I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son,” added the London-based former Bond star.

Previously, Kurylenko revealed she was “feeling better” three days after announcing she had tested positive.The star took to Instagram on Wednesday last week to give her followers an update on her health, sharing that her “fever has gone”.