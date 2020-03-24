STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jennifer Lopez's high school boyfriend David Cruz passes away

David Cruz reportedly passed away from heart disease on Saturday at New York's Mount Sinai West Hospital.

Published: 24th March 2020 02:42 PM

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez's high school sweetheart David Cruz is no more. He died at the age of 51.

Cruz reportedly passed away from heart disease on Saturday at New York's Mount Sinai West Hospital, according to TMZ, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He and Lopez began dating as teens, but called it quits as she found fame in the mid-1990s, after around a decade together.

Lopez went on to enjoy high-profile relationships with the likes of Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs, Ben Affleck, and ex-husband Marc Anthony, the father of her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

The "On The Floor" hitmaker is currently engaged to retired baseball icon Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez David Cruz
