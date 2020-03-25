STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Singer Shawn Mendes donates USD 175,000 to combat coronavirus pandemic

The singer has been vocal about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and also urged the music community to stay home and practice social distancing.

Published: 25th March 2020 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Shawn Mendes

Singer Shawn Mendes (Photo | Shawn Mendes Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Pop star Shawn Mendes has donated $175,000 to the SickKids Foundation in Toronto with emergency medical resources to combat the coronavirus.

According to Variety, Mendes said in a statement: "Through The Shawn Mendes Foundation, we have been working to find ways to best support the COVID-19 crisis. By making this donation to SickKids, we hope to help provide support in the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 for their patients and the surrounding community of Toronto. For the next month, we will be directing all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation to go towards additional efforts by SickKids, as well as efforts being made internationally by the World Health Organization COVID-19 Response Fund."

ALSO READ: Six Amazon warehouse workers test positive for coronavirus in US

SickKids which is a global leader in pediatric health dedicated to ensuring hospitals provide the best possible care for children and families further thanked the singer for his contribution.

In a Monday morning tweet, the foundation wrote, "Thank you @ShawnMendes for your generous donation of $175K to help purchase needed equipment & supplies for #COVID19 preparedness."

The post featured a picture of Shawn with one of the patients. The singer has been vocal about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and also urged the music community to stay home and practice social distancing as to slow the spread of the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp