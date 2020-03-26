STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

2018 Korean drama predicted coronavirus outbreak: Netflix users

"Someone tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to 90%," a doctor is seen saying while comparing coronavirus to MERS.

Published: 26th March 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab of My Secret, Terrius (Photo | Netflix)

A screengrab of My Secret, Terrius (Photo | Netflix)

By Online Desk

Two years ago, a korean drama My Secret, Terrius seems to have predicted coronavirus outbreak. The show, which is available on Netflix, is growing popularity on social media platforms due to an episode in its 10th season.

53 minutes into the episode, the show depicts coronavirus is mutated and being used as a weapon. 

"Someone tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to 90%," a doctor is seen saying while comparing coronavirus to MERS.

The actress then explains that the incubation period of coronavirus is between two to 14 days.  "The virus was manipulated to attack the lungs directly within just five minutes of being exposed," she says. 

The character confesses that so far there is no cure for the virus.  The children on the show are shown learning how to wash their hands to avoid contracting the virus. 

"We must do more research, but it looks like a mutant coronavirus," the doctor explains on the show. "The virus was manipulated to attack the lungs directly within just five minutes of being exposed."

The official synopsis of the drama reads: "A secret agent who detaches himself from the world after a failed operation tries to unravel the mystery behind a neighbour's death."

The eerie scene have netizens convinced the Korean drama had warned about the virus. The show was originally aired in 2018, almost a year before the first case was reported in China. 

It must be noted that the term coronavirus has historically referred to a number of viruses, including the common cold before it was associated with Covid-19.

Here's how the netizens reacted:
 

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 4,80,000 people globally and killed over 21,000, prompting countries around the world to go into lockdown to stop the spread of the disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 MERS My Secret Terrius Korean drama
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp