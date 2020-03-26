2018 Korean drama predicted coronavirus outbreak: Netflix users

By Online Desk

Two years ago, a korean drama My Secret, Terrius seems to have predicted coronavirus outbreak. The show, which is available on Netflix, is growing popularity on social media platforms due to an episode in its 10th season.

53 minutes into the episode, the show depicts coronavirus is mutated and being used as a weapon.

"Someone tweaked it to increase the mortality rate to 90%," a doctor is seen saying while comparing coronavirus to MERS.

The actress then explains that the incubation period of coronavirus is between two to 14 days. "The virus was manipulated to attack the lungs directly within just five minutes of being exposed," she says.

The character confesses that so far there is no cure for the virus. The children on the show are shown learning how to wash their hands to avoid contracting the virus.

"We must do more research, but it looks like a mutant coronavirus," the doctor explains on the show. "The virus was manipulated to attack the lungs directly within just five minutes of being exposed."

The official synopsis of the drama reads: "A secret agent who detaches himself from the world after a failed operation tries to unravel the mystery behind a neighbour's death."

The eerie scene have netizens convinced the Korean drama had warned about the virus. The show was originally aired in 2018, almost a year before the first case was reported in China.

It must be noted that the term coronavirus has historically referred to a number of viruses, including the common cold before it was associated with Covid-19.

Here's how the netizens reacted:



This is a Japanese serial named My Secret Terrius , last aired in 2018, just have a look what they r taking about. #CoronaVirus

This can't be coincidence. All those whoever is responsible for this pandemic must be punished,They can't decide who

deserves to die. We need an ans. pic.twitter.com/FAqp7WQIBi — Rimmi Bhargava (@I_speaktruth10) March 26, 2020

This series is “My secret, terrius”

Not available on Netflix now!! It’s compelling me to believe on all conspiracy theories that is circulating around! @amritabhinder @arunbothra pic.twitter.com/85ESPCa9EE — Anupriya Singh (@cricketwoman) March 26, 2020

My Secret Terrius, Season 1, Ep.10 at Netflix!

Skip to 53 before they pull this shit corona virus down.(SUBTITLE)

This will send a shiver down your spine.From this you will get to know that corona is china’s biological weapon which was developed before 2018 !#ChineseVirus19 pic.twitter.com/8HWiQIlcv6 — RAJU Followback (@DakshMahajan18) March 26, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 4,80,000 people globally and killed over 21,000, prompting countries around the world to go into lockdown to stop the spread of the disease.