STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Coronavirus pandemic: Angelina Jolie, Kylie Jenner donate USD 1 million each

While Jolie is contributing No Kid Hungry organisation to keep children from going hungry during the COVID-19 outbreak, Jenner donated to LA area hospitals to buy necessary equipment.

Published: 26th March 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Angelina Jolie-AFP Photo

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star-humanitarian Angelina Jolie and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner have donated USD 1 million each to aid relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While Jolie is contributing No Kid Hungry organisation to keep underprivileged children from going hungry during the COVID-19 outbreak, Jenner made the donation to LA area hospitals to buy necessary equipment.

"As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus." Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support.

"No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible," the "Maleficent" star said in a statement to E! News.

The news of Jenner, who is the founder-owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics, making the donation was announced by the billionaire's doctor Thais Aliabadi on Instagram.

"One of my patients, a beautiful living angel just donated USD 1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes.

"I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients," the OB-GYN specialist said.

Jenner responded to the post, saying "I love you! And thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! You're an angel on earth."

Previously, singer Rihanna, action star Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and singer Shawn Mendes also contributed the charities of their choice in the wake of the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID 19 Angelina jolie Kylie Jenner Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp