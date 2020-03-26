Release date of Wonder Woman sequel pushed by two months in wake of COVID-19

By Express News Service

In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, the release of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed to August. Originally slated for a June 5 release, Wonder Woman 1984 will now hit the screens on August 14. Gadot took to social media to share a new poster along with the news of the date shift.

“In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to re-date our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all,” she wrote.Bankrolled by Warner Bros, Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster origin story is directed by Patty Jenkins, who helmed the original too.

Jenkins is also praying for things to get better for all. “We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14, 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then,” Jenkins posted.

Along with Wonder Woman 1984, Warner Bros. has also indefinitely pulled In the Heights, an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical that was due out June 26, and Scoob—an animated film based on Scooby-Doo characters, set for May 15. Malignant, a thriller from James Wan, was originally scheduled to open on August 14. It will be rescheduled to make way for Wonder Woman 1984.