STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Release date of Wonder Woman sequel pushed by two months in wake of COVID-19

Along with Wonder Woman 1984, Warner Bros. has also indefinitely pulled In the Heights, an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical that was due out June 26.

Published: 26th March 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Gal Gadot in a new look as Wonder Woman in the upcoming film' Wonder Woman 1984'

Gal Gadot in a new look as Wonder Woman in the upcoming film' Wonder Woman 1984'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, the release of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed to August. Originally slated for a June 5 release, Wonder Woman 1984 will now hit the screens on August 14. Gadot took to social media to share a new poster along with the news of the date shift.

“In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to re-date our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all,” she wrote.Bankrolled by Warner Bros, Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster origin story is directed by Patty Jenkins, who helmed the original too. 

Jenkins is also praying for things to get better for all. “We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14, 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then,” Jenkins posted.

Along with Wonder Woman 1984, Warner Bros. has also indefinitely pulled In the Heights, an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical that was due out June 26, and Scoob—an animated film based on Scooby-Doo characters, set for May 15. Malignant, a thriller from James Wan, was originally scheduled to open on August 14. It will be rescheduled to make way for Wonder Woman 1984.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wonder woman release Wonder woman Gal Gadot
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp