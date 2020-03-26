STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Voice actor behind 'Bob The Builder' loses battle with cancer

William Dufris voiced Bob the Builder in the US and Canada for nine seasons of the TV show 'Bob The Builder'.

Published: 26th March 2020 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

William Dufris voiced Bob the Builder in the US and Canada for nine seasons of the TV show 'Bob The Builder'.

William Dufris voiced Bob the Builder in the US and Canada for nine seasons of the TV show 'Bob The Builder'.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: William Dufris, widely known as the voice of the popular toon character "Bob The Builder", passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 62.

His partners at Pocket Universe Productions, the company he co-founded, confirmed the news via Twitter: "We are heartbroken to announce that the co-founder of @pocketplot and the director of EC Comics Presents... The Vault of Horror, William Dufris, has died from cancer."

Dufris voiced Bob the Builder in the US and Canada for nine seasons of the TV show, "Bob The Builder", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Dufris began his career on the radio in London and at one point featured as Peter Parker in an audio "Spider-Man" drama. He voiced "Bob The Builder" in 75 episodes before he was replaced by comedian Greg Proops in 2006.

He also featured in the kids show "Rocky And The Dodos", and in anime movies like "X" and "Lupin III".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bob The Builder William Dufris William Dufris death
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp