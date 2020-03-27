Matt Reeves says 'The Batman'  might be shut down longer than expected due to COVID-19

By Express News Service

The Batman production was going on in London when the coronavirus pandemic forced the crew to stop the shooting. It was then announced that the production will be delayed by two weeks.

However, the film’s director Matt Reeves has said that the film might be delayed further, according to reports.

ALSO READ: The Batman director Matt Reeves reveals Batmobile from Robert Pattinson’s film

The Batman will feature Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

Though the choice of actor to play the Dark Knight has intrigued the fans.

The will also feature seasoned actors like Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, and John Turturro.

Making of many such films and series have been stopped due to the ongoing pandemic that has also shut the theatres across the world. Production houses are now releasing the films on the streaming services ahead of their initial digital release date.