STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Matt Reeves says 'The Batman'  might be shut down longer than expected due to COVID-19

Making of many such films and series have been stopped due to the ongoing pandemic that has also shut the theatres across the world.

Published: 27th March 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

US director Matt Reeves. (File photo | AP)

Hollywood director Matt Reeves (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The Batman production was going on in London when the coronavirus pandemic forced the crew to stop the shooting. It was then announced that the production will be delayed by two weeks.

However, the film’s director Matt Reeves has said that the film might be delayed further, according to reports.

ALSO READ: The Batman director Matt Reeves reveals Batmobile from Robert Pattinson’s film

The Batman will feature Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

Though the choice of actor to play the Dark Knight has intrigued the fans.

The will also feature seasoned actors like Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, and John Turturro.

Making of many such films and series have been stopped due to the ongoing pandemic that has also shut the theatres across the world. Production houses are now releasing the films on the streaming services ahead of their initial digital release date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Matt Reeves The Batman coronavirus coronavirus outbreak COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp