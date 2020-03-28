Meghan Markle to narrate Disney documentary 'Elephant', first job since stepping down as senior royal 

By Express News Service

Meghan Markle will be narrating Disneynature’s documentary Elephant, which is set to stream on DisneyPlus from April 3.

This will be Markle’s first project after officially stepping away from her royal duties along with her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, on March 31.

The film narrates the journey of an African elephant named Sani and her child Jomo as they migrate across the Kalahari Desert in Botswana.

Disneynature documentary Dolphin reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, and Penguins, which was screened in theatres in 2019, will also be streamed on the platform on the same day.

Disney made the announcement on Twitter last night.