Despite coronavirus pandemic, animated show 'Big Mouth' season 4 will be released this fall

By Express News Service

Nick Kroll, the creator of the animation show Big Mouth, said that the fourth season of the adult-comedy show will be premiering in fall on Netflix.

During a live table read session, the creator revealed that the fourth season of the show will be released in fall. Despite the lockdown of almost all the film and series production, Big Mouth 4 seems to be right on track.

The show is created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, and stars Nick himself and John Mulaney. The show is about the coming of age of Nick and Andrew’s younger version.