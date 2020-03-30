STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vin Diesel's son says COVID-19 is 'helping us in more ways than it's hurting us'

Vin Diesel's video post came just days after he opened up that acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg has urged him to make a return to film direction.

Vin Diesel in a still from the film

Vin Diesel in a still from the film (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Vin Diesel uploaded a video that has his son Vincent Sinclair talking about how the pandemic is bringing out the element of humanity in people.

Taking to Instagram video, Diesel greeted fans by informing them: "My son just came out of his Mandarin class, online Mandarin class. We just wanted to give a quick shout-out and a quick message to the world." He then asked his 10-year-old boy who was standing behind him, "What do we wanna say?"

Sinclair looked at the camera to say: "We wanna say that as many ways as the coronavirus can be hurting us, it's also helping us in more ways than it's hurting us."

He added: "And way number one, it's making us feel like a global family. We're all connected in a way," reports aceshowbiz.com.

Our Global Family... #leadwithlove

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

"Reason number two, we're thinking about the things that we didn't need but now we're thinking about...we're not thinking about the coronavirus because well, we believe that we're going to be OK. We're thinking about other things, like how we can help the world and how we can help each other."

The "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" actor smiled to the camera and delivered his own closing statement as saying: "We love you all." He also captioned the post, "Our global family..." along with a hashtag #leadwithlove.

Diesel's video post came just days after he opened up that acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg has urged him to make a return to film direction.

