Emilia Clarke promises virtual dinner date in exchange for COVID-19 donation

By IANS

LONDON: Want to dine with "Game Of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke? The actress is auctioning off a virtual dinner with her in exchange for donations for coronavirus relief.

The actress is asking people around the world to donate money to SameYou, her charity that assists people recovering from brain injuries and strokes. The organisation's new initiative aims to make beds for coronavirus patients and help people recover from brain injuries at home in order to free up more beds, reports variety.com.

Twelve donors will be randomly selected for a virtual dinner with Clarke.

"We'll cook it together and eat it together. And we will discuss lots of things -- isolation and fear and also funny videos. And, you know, the fact that I can't really cook. So it's going to be fun," Clarke said in an Instagram post.

The Mother of Dragons star is hoping to raise 250,000 pounds ($309,358) for the cause. The new initiative is in partnership with the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Massachusetts and the University College London Hospital.

"We are creating a virtual rehabilitation clinic so brain injury survivors have somewhere to go and somewhere to feel safe and somewhere to not feel so alone and isolated, which I think is a good thing. We need to do all we can to release as many beds as possible to free up our hardworking NHS," Clarke said.

Clarke founded SameYou after revealing that she had suffered from two brain aneurysms in the early days of "Game of Thrones".