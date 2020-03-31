STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

How Miley Cyrus helped 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown get her accent right

Millie admitted to Cyrus that the only way she was able to master an American accent was by watching 'Hannah Montana'.

Published: 31st March 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress and singer Miley Cyrus

Hollywood actress and singer Miley Cyrus (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has admitted that she was able to perfect her American accent by watching Miley Cyrus' show "Hannah Montana".

Bobby Brown made the confession when she joined Cyrus via webcam for the singer's latest episode of her Instagram Live series "Bright Minded", reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 16-year-old English actress admitted to Cyrus that the "only way" she was able to master an "American accent was by watching 'Hannah Montana'".

"I am surprised you don't have a country accent," replied Cyrus, who could not help but giggle over Bobby Brown's admission.

"No" said Bobby Brown, who went on to explain that she watched "Hannah Montana" growing up and "was obsessed with it".

The whole talk of the beloved Disney Channel sitcom prompted Bobby Brown to recall a "Hannah Montana" related discovery.

"I was just going through my camera roll recently and I saw a video of me in, like, a cowboy hat and I was learning the (Hoedown Throwdown). Full on knew every single dance move," Bobby Brown said.

The actress was referencing the dance-along track that was featured in the "Hannah Montana" movie that debuted in theaters back in 2009.

She continued: "So I was like obsessed and now, like, thinking back on how obsessed I was...I wanted your job...like, I didn't know how to get your job, but I was like 'I wanna be like Hannah Montana and I don't know how to do it.' And then I realised that it was an actual job and I was like, 'Ah! I want to do that! That sounds fun!'"

Bobby Brown joked: "I didn't even know that you could get money (for acting) and I was just like, 'I'll do it for free'."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Millie Bobby Brown Miley Cyrus Stranger Things
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
Gallery
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
Unsurprisingly, the Portuguese manager's dream XI is dominated by Chelsea stars including Frank Lampard and John Terry. The North Londoner's iconic goalkeeper Petr Cech was chosen over Real Madrid's Iker Casillas, and not a single player from his current
Jose Mourinho reveals all-time XI of players he managed. As Cristiano, Drogba find a place, Pogba misses out. Find out who else got dumped by the 'Special One'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp