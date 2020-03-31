How Miley Cyrus helped 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown get her accent right

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has admitted that she was able to perfect her American accent by watching Miley Cyrus' show "Hannah Montana".

Bobby Brown made the confession when she joined Cyrus via webcam for the singer's latest episode of her Instagram Live series "Bright Minded", reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 16-year-old English actress admitted to Cyrus that the "only way" she was able to master an "American accent was by watching 'Hannah Montana'".

"I am surprised you don't have a country accent," replied Cyrus, who could not help but giggle over Bobby Brown's admission.

"No" said Bobby Brown, who went on to explain that she watched "Hannah Montana" growing up and "was obsessed with it".

The whole talk of the beloved Disney Channel sitcom prompted Bobby Brown to recall a "Hannah Montana" related discovery.

"I was just going through my camera roll recently and I saw a video of me in, like, a cowboy hat and I was learning the (Hoedown Throwdown). Full on knew every single dance move," Bobby Brown said.

The actress was referencing the dance-along track that was featured in the "Hannah Montana" movie that debuted in theaters back in 2009.

She continued: "So I was like obsessed and now, like, thinking back on how obsessed I was...I wanted your job...like, I didn't know how to get your job, but I was like 'I wanna be like Hannah Montana and I don't know how to do it.' And then I realised that it was an actual job and I was like, 'Ah! I want to do that! That sounds fun!'"

Bobby Brown joked: "I didn't even know that you could get money (for acting) and I was just like, 'I'll do it for free'."