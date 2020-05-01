Adam Driver boards Jeff Nichols' next 'Yankee Comandante'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Adam Driver is set to reunite with his 'Loving and Midnight Special' director Jeff Nichols for 'Yankee Comandante' feature adaptation.

'Yanke Comandante' is a New Yorker article by David Grann that follows two men who rose to the rank of Comandante during the Cuban Revolution.

According to Variety, Nichols is also writing the film.

The film is separate from Focus Features and George Clooney's previously announced project adapted from the same article.

Imperative Entertainment and 30West are in talks with select studios about backing the project.