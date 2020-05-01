Claire North’s science fiction book 'The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August' to get big-screen adaptation

By Express News Service

Wes Ball, known for directing the Maze Runner series of films, has been tapped to direct a movie adaptation of Claire North’s science fiction novel, The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August. The rights to the book were acquired by Amblin Partners.

The novel follows a Groundhog Day-like narrative about a man who is reborn again and again into his present life. When a rival turns out to be a threat, he makes a plan to save the world.

It was a recipient of the John W. Campbell Memorial Award for Best Science Fiction Novel. Melissa Iqbal (Humans, The Nevers) has penned the screenplay. Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Joe Hartwick Jr (The Maze Runner) are jointly bankrolling it.