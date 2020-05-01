STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colin Farrell was astonished by 'Dumbo' set

The circus of the film was built inside a sound stage and utilized about 300 LED lights to create various effects such as sunset, sunrise, and many other weather effects.

A still from 'Dumbo'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Colin Farrell, who portrayed the character of Holt in "Dumbo", was so enthralled by the set design that he was astonished despite most of the set having green and blue screen.

"This is like nothing I have ever seen before! I mean, from the ground up, even the corner parts of the set that'll never be seen on camera and the attention to detail, you know. It's just - you go in one door and it's one world, you go in another and it's another world. It's pretty astonishing really! And it's great as an actor because it just allows you to inhabit the world," said Colin.

"It's just as you have heard before I'm sure. It does so much of work for you. So there's blue screen everywhere because skies will be filled in after a certain height, buildings will be created and stuff but anything that I see or interact with, anything I touch or feel or refer to, has been there," he added.

The film will be aired on Star Movies on May 3 in India.

