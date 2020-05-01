STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grand Budapest Hotel to Isle of dogs: Why lockdown is perfect time to discover Wes Anderson

Known for his distinctive visuals and narration style, Anderson has made 11 films and his twelfth, The French Dispatch starring Timothee Chalamet, was set to release in July.

Published: 01st May 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Characters from various Wes Anderson films.

By Supraja Mahesh
Online Desk

Let's assume weeks of coronavirus lockdown - living with the silence of your neigbourhood, with working from 'home' while not actually being home with your loved ones, and of standing in long queues to buy the limited available supplies - has begun bothering you. What do you do?  

Just sit back, be a responsible citizen and start watching a Wes Anderson film. Why you ask?

Well, because, in the words of Patricia, a character from Anderson's The Darjeeling Limited, one should 'stop feeling sorry for ourselves because it is not very attractive'.

Anderson's movies offer a perfect escape for anyone feeling anxious or bored in the midst of the COVID lockdown. His offbeat style and quirky sense of humor offer the best antidote. 

Known for his distinctive visuals and narration style, Anderson has made 11 films and his twelfth, The French Dispatch starring Timothee Chalamet, was set to release in July, but then Anderson fans might have to wait a little longer given the COVID-19 situation. 

Be that as it may, on Anderson's 51st birthday, we look at five films that capture the director at his very best.

1. The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

This tale of brothers in search of their long-lost mother might seem like a clichéd Bollywood movie. But Wes Anderson weaves a beautiful story out of a strained family relationship, lost connections and the struggle to deal with grief. 

Starring Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, The Darjeeling Limited tells the story of three brothers, who haven't met since their father’s death a year ago and are in search for their mother, who left them a long time ago. This brings the three to India. 

The comedy-drama revolves around the journey of the brothers, which begins on a train, passes through rural India and finally reaches the foothills of Himalayas where they find their mother only to learn a life-changing lesson. 

Another reason to watch the awkward family fable is Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, whose recent death has left a hole in the hearts of many cinema lovers. His less than ten-minute-long cameo, with no dialogues, will bring a smile on your face. Tune in to find out why.

2. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

A famous hotel, a painting, a murder and one suspect who is trying to prove his innocence. This, in essence, is The Grand Budpapest Hotel

A whimsical dramedy considered to be one of the best works of Wes Anderson, it is set in the backdrop of Edwardian Europe. The story revolves around a legendary hotel concierge who tries to prove his innocence in a murder he had no hand in. Aiding him in his quest is his loyal lobby boy. 

The narrative and the sets of the film will make you feel like you are inside a dollhouse watching the characters do their part. 

With Ralph Fiennes in the lead, the movie reminds you of an Agatha Christie mystery, but with a colourful set, classic songs and dark humour thrown in for good measure. 

3. Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Suzy and Sam share letters, fall in love, plan to run away and have an adventure. They set-off to an island, away from everyone. 

But as soon as the word gets out they are missing, a local search party is arranged.  This would be the right time to reveal that Suzy and Sam are just twelve-year-olds. 

Moonrise Kingdom is a well-crafted romance-dramedy that is weirdly relatable and which will definitely make you laugh.

Wes Anderson makes you realize that though Suzy and Sam are just ‘kids,’ their tenderness,  actions and emotions are that of any other love-stricken adult. 

4. Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

'Family isn’t a word, it's a sentence'. The film aims to show how. 

An estranged family of a former famous personality, Royal Tenenbaum, reunites after 22 years when their father (Bill Murray) announces he is terminally ill. 

This awkward, yet comical family fable revolves around three 'damaged' child prodigies who are still coming to terms with the neglect and pressure brought on by the separation of their parents years ago. 

The divorce has a Butterly Effect in the lives of these three Tennebaums siblings who deal with pain, love and life in their own ways. Despite the dark undertones of each character, there is something you can take away from each of them in this deadpan comedy. 

5. Isle of Dogs (2018)

In this futuristic film, an epidemic hits Japan, and the corrupt mayor issues emergency orders calling for a quarantine. All those capable of spreading this epidemic are banished to ‘Trash Island.’ Sounds familiar? 

Well, replace coronavirus with 'snout fever' and humans with pets -- that is the Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson's second animated feature after the Fantastic Mr. Fox revolves around the story of a boy on a mission to rescue his dog from Trash Island with the help of other banished dogs. The visual wonder in this stop motion film will keep you engaged and awed throughout. 

A unique way of storytelling with hidden messages is what every Wes Anderson film is about. He has a recurring cast, soundtrack and style, yet each film is distinct from the other and will leave you wanting for more. 

Though his style has both been loved and hated, these less than two-hour-long films will take your mind off things in the current pandemic situation. 

TAGS
Wes Anderson The Darjeeling Limited The Isle of Dogs Royal Tenenbaums The Grand Budapest Hotel Moonrise Kingdom Wes Anderson Movies
Coronavirus
