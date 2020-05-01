'Now You See Me 3'  to be penned by American Hustle  writer

By Express News Service

Lionsgate has roped in screenwriter Eric Warren Singer to pen the script of the third installment of Now You See Me franchise. Eric was nominated for Oscars for his work on American Hustle. He is expected to add a fresh take to the story.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane has said that Eric and his team of illusionists have ‘something special up their sleeve for this new film’. Eric has also penned the upcoming Top Gun sequel, Maverick.

Kahane says Eric approached them with a great story that would take the film to a whole new level. Though casting for the third part hasn’t started yet, key cast members are expected to return for the upcoming film. The previous movies of Now You See Me franchise starred Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman, among others.