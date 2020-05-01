Transformers animated prequel in the works

By Express News Service

Paramount and Hasbro have planned an animated prequel film for Transformers and it will be directed by Josh Cooley, who helmed Toy Story 4. The project will revolve around the Autobot leader Optimus Prime and the Decepticon leader Megatron.

Reports state that the Transformers origin story will be set in Cybertron, the home planet of transformers. The script of the film is penned by Ant-Man and the Wasp writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

The project is said to be separate from the live-action Transformers movie franchise, and the 2018 spin-off Bumblebee. It is said that the makers opted to make the project as an animated film, as it would be easier to pull it off while maintaining social distancing. There are no additional details about the story and the voice cast of the film.