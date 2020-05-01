STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Transformers animated prequel in the works

Paramount and Hasbro have planned an animated prequel film for Transformers and it will be directed by Josh Cooley, who helmed Toy Story 4.

Published: 01st May 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Transformers

Transformers

By Express News Service

Paramount and Hasbro have planned an animated prequel film for Transformers and it will be directed by Josh Cooley, who helmed Toy Story 4. The project will revolve around the Autobot leader Optimus Prime and the Decepticon leader Megatron.

Reports state that the Transformers origin story will be set in Cybertron, the home planet of transformers. The script of the film is penned by Ant-Man and the Wasp writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

The project is said to be separate from the live-action Transformers movie franchise, and the 2018 spin-off Bumblebee. It is said that the makers opted to make the project as an animated film, as it would be easier to pull it off while maintaining social distancing. There are no additional details about the story and the voice cast of the film. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Transformers Transformers prequel
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp