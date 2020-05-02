STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 impact: New 'Transformers' movie to come out in June 2022

The series started with Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox-starrer "Transformer" in 2007.

'Transformers' | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Paramount has set a new "Transformers" movie for June 2022 release date.

The new project, fifth in the long-running franchise, will hit the theatres on June 4, 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The studio is currently developing more than one project from the franchise.

It had recently roped in Joby Harold and James Vanderbilt to write separate scripts for a new movie in the universe.

It is also developing an animated prequel from director Josh Cooley and scribes Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

It was followed up with four sequels -- "Revenge of the Fallen" (2009), "Dark of the Moon" (2011), "Age of Extinction" (2014) and "The Last Knight" (2017).

Meanwhile, the studio has announced an official release date for filmmaker Aaron Sorkin's crime drama film "The Trial of the Chicago 7".

The movie features an ensemble cast of Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Thomas Middleditch, Frank Langella, William Hurt, Michael Keaton and Mark Rylance.

It will initially have a limited release on September 25, 2020 in the US before going wide on October 2.

