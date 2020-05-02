STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'John Wick 4' pushed to May 2022 due to coronavirus lockdown

Apart from these titles, 'The Asset,' an assassin film with Michael Keaton and Maggie Q, will open on April 23, 2021.

Keanu Reeves in John Wick

Keanu Reeves in John Wick (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is being pushed a year from May 2021 to May 27, 2022.

The new date is part of Lionsgate's release calendar shuffle due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the global film industry to standstill.

The studio also pushed back Chris Rock's new take on the 'Saw' franchise called 'Spiral,' moving it a full year to May 21, 2021 and 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' to August 28, 2021.

This year the studio will release Deon Taylor thriller 'Fatale' on October 30, Neil Burger's sci-fi 'Voyagers' on November 25 and 'Antebellum' on August 21.

Apart from these titles, 'The Asset,' an assassin film with Michael Keaton and Maggie Q, will open on April 23, 2021.

'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar', starring Kristen Wiig is scheduled for July 16, 2021 and 'American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story,' has been set for December 10, 2021.

