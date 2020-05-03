STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Emma Stone talks mental health in times of coronavirus: Write, write and write

Stone, who is a board member of the organisation, opened up what she likes to do when she is struggling with anxiety.

Published: 03rd May 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Emma Stone (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: In a rare video appearance, actor Emma Stone is raising mental health awareness while practising social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Oscar winner announced the Child Mind Institute's #WeThriveInside campaign, a digital initiative that will help those struggling right now and beyond with tele-health and online resources.

"Many of us are dealing with isolation, anxiety and uncertainty during this COVID-19 crisis, and this includes the 17 million kids and teens in America "that's one in five" who have a mental health disorder.

We're inviting you to be part of our team," she said in the clip.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the institute will release self-recorded videos daily featuring notable names sharing stories of how they stay mentally fit while encouraging families and kids to check out its COVID 19-related resources.

Videos will be distributed across all social media platforms of Child Mind Institute.

Stone, who is a board member of the organisation, opened up what she likes to do when she is struggling with anxiety.

"What I do is just write down anything that I'm worried about. I just write and write and write and I don't think about it and I don't read it back.

"I find it's really, really helpful for me to get it all out on paper.

I hope you're staying safe, you're staying strong and healthy and I'm sending you lots of love," she said.

Other Hollywood names such as Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Andrew Garfield, Octavia Spencer, Zoey Deutch, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Michelle Gellar, are also part of the drive.

Donations are also being accepted, and courtesy one anonymous donor, matched up to USD 150,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
emma stone mental heath covid 19
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp