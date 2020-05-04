Disney developing live-action version of 'Hercules'

By Express News Service

Disney is in early stages of development of a live-action remake of animated movie Hercules (1997). Avengers filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo are set to produce the film through AGBO production company.

Dave Callaham will pen the script of the film. Callaham is known for teaming up with Sylvester Stallone for the original screenplay for The Expendables. The animated film helmed by Ron Clements and John Musker was a musical-fantasy retelling of the Hercules legend.



The character of Hercules was voiced by Tate Donovan. Other Disney films to get an updated live-action version include, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King.