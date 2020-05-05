STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Jojo Rabbit' director Taika Waititi to direct, co-write new 'Star Wars' movie

The director, who won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for 'Jojo Rabbit', will co-write the film with the '1917' scriptwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Published: 05th May 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Director Taika Waititi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi will now decode the mysteries of a galaxy far far away by helming and co-writing the new "Star Wars" movie.

The director, who won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for "Jojo Rabbit", will co-write the film with the "1917" scriptwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Waititi directed the acclaimed season finale episode of "The Mandalorian" for Disney+.

In addition to Waititi, Leslye Headland of "Russian Doll" fame has been roped to develop a new untitled "Star Wars" Series for Disney+.

Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the in-development series, which adds to a growing list of "Star Wars" stories for Disney's streaming platform.

The service already has "The Mandalorian", now in post-production on second season, and two other previously-ordered series: one based on Cassian Andor prior to the events of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope".

The release date for Waititi's project has not yet been announced, while Headland's project is in development.

