Malin Akerman says she struggled on 'Watchmen' adaptation

The actor, who had been a part of romantic comedies like '27 Dresses' before signing on the action drama, said she struggled with her confidence on the big budget movie.

Published: 05th May 2020 03:57 PM

A still from 'Watchmen' series.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Malin Akerman has revealed that she felt out of her depth while working on Zack Snyder's R-rated 'Watchmen' adaptation.

Akerman, 41, played Laurie Jupiter/Silk Spectre II in the film.

The character was revived last fall in Damon Lindelof's HBO 'Watchmen' adaptation, with Jean Smart playing the older version of Laurie.

"'Watchmen' was a big shift because I felt way out of my league on that one. I really struggled because it was such a big film and I really felt like I had no idea what I was doing.

I had no training and I was working with these fabulous theater actors who had all the training in the world. I definitely didn't feel worthy of being there. I felt like I had tricked them into casting me," she told Collider.

"It was definitely a shift and I just said, 'Alright, I can't just follow now anymore. I have to start making decisions of what it is that I want to learn - I don't want to feel like I'm in that position where I feel like I'm the weakest link in a production.'"

"Watchmen" also featured Patrick Wilson, Jackie Earle Haley, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Carla Gugino.

