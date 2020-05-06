STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'A Quiet Place' screenwriters to direct original sci-fi thriller

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, writers of A Quiet Place, are set to pen their own script and direct an untitled sci-fi thriller for Sony Pictures.

Published: 06th May 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

'A Quiet Place' writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

'A Quiet Place' writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, writers of A Quiet Place, are set to pen their own script and direct an untitled sci-fi thriller for Sony Pictures.

They will also produce the film with Sam Raimi under the banner Raimi Productions. Raimi is best known for Tobey Maguire-starrer Spider-Man trilogy. Details of the film’s plot have not been revealed yet.

Beck and Woods have previously directed Impulse, Nightlife and Haunt. “After A Quiet Place, we knew we had a responsibility to reinvest back into the ecosystem of original ideas. We are so proud to have partnered with a studio that believes in a theatrical landscape that looks for launching new stories. Our producing team at Raimi Productions helped foster our vision for this film as directors before we introduced the spec script to the town,” Beck and Woods said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
A Quiet Place
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp