'A Quiet Place' screenwriters to direct original sci-fi thriller

By Express News Service

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, writers of A Quiet Place, are set to pen their own script and direct an untitled sci-fi thriller for Sony Pictures.

They will also produce the film with Sam Raimi under the banner Raimi Productions. Raimi is best known for Tobey Maguire-starrer Spider-Man trilogy. Details of the film’s plot have not been revealed yet.

Beck and Woods have previously directed Impulse, Nightlife and Haunt. “After A Quiet Place, we knew we had a responsibility to reinvest back into the ecosystem of original ideas. We are so proud to have partnered with a studio that believes in a theatrical landscape that looks for launching new stories. Our producing team at Raimi Productions helped foster our vision for this film as directors before we introduced the spec script to the town,” Beck and Woods said in a statement.