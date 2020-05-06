Director Robert Rodriguez joins 'The Mandalorian'

By Express News Service

Robert Rodriguez is set to direct one of the episodes of the smash-hit Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian.

Rodriguez announced the same on social media with a picture of himself and Baby Yoda. Joining him is Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, who also announced that he has helmed at least one episode of the new season.

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Starring Narcos star Pedro Pascal in the titular character, The Mandalorian also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte in important roles.The first season was jointly directed by Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi.