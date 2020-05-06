STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Selena Gomez to host quarantine cooking series for HBO Max

The upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to the yet-to-be-titled project, reported Deadline.

Published: 06th May 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Selena Gomez is set to host a quarantine-themed cooking show for HBO Max.

The upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to the yet-to-be-titled project, reported Deadline.

Gomez will also executive produce via her July Moon Productions, along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation.

Each episode will see the singer-actor partner remotely with a different chef, where they will explore a variety of cuisines, and share tips and tricks.

The show will highlight a food-related charity in every episode, while inviting audiences to follow along at home.

The project marks second collaboration between Holzman and Saidman, and Gomez after 2019's acclaimed docuseries "Living Undocumented", which Saidman also co-directed.

Gomez is also known for backing hit Netflix original series "13 Reasons Why".

The HBO Max series will premiere this summer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Selena gomez Selena gomez cooking show
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp