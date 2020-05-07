STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Chris Pratt to return to TV with 'The Terminal List'

The story follows the story of Reece whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. 

Published: 07th May 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Chris Pratt-starrer conspiracy thriller series The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr’s novel of the same name, has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video.

The series helmed by Antoine Fuqua marks Pratt’s return to television. Fuqua is best known for his works in The Equalizer series and Training Day.

Pratt had previously featured in shows such as Parks and Recreation and Everwood. It will be produced by MRC TV and Civic Center Media in collaboration with Amazon Studios.

The story follows the story of Reece (Pratt) whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. As Reece deals with conflicting memories, he discovers dark forces working against him. Pratt and Fuqua previously worked together on The Magnificent Seven (2016). They will also executive produce this series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Terminal List Chris Pratt
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp