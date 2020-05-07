Chris Pratt to return to TV with 'The Terminal List'

By Express News Service

Chris Pratt-starrer conspiracy thriller series The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr’s novel of the same name, has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video.

The series helmed by Antoine Fuqua marks Pratt’s return to television. Fuqua is best known for his works in The Equalizer series and Training Day.

Pratt had previously featured in shows such as Parks and Recreation and Everwood. It will be produced by MRC TV and Civic Center Media in collaboration with Amazon Studios.

The story follows the story of Reece (Pratt) whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. As Reece deals with conflicting memories, he discovers dark forces working against him. Pratt and Fuqua previously worked together on The Magnificent Seven (2016). They will also executive produce this series.