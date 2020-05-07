I was sick but I'm healthy now: Madonna confirms she contracted COVID-19 while touring

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop diva Madonna has revealed that she had the coronavirus infection during the end of her Paris leg of 'Madame X' tour and she is "healthy and well" now.

In an Instagram post on May 6, the singer sought to clarify rumours about the current state of her health which followed after her last week's post wherein she said that she wanted to "breathe in the COVID-19 air" after claiming to have the antibodies for the novel virus.

"Just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus - I am not currently sick.

"When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show," Madonna, 61, wrote.

"But at the time we all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the bandwagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!" she added.

Previously, Madonna donated USD 1.1 million towards the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

She was forced to cancel her two shows in France amid the pandemic.