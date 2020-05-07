Louis Leterrier in talks with Netflix to direct 'Bright 2'

By Express News Service

Streaming giant Netflix is reportedly developing a sequel to Will Smith’s Bright. Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me, The Incredible Hulk) is in talks to shepherd the project this time instead of David Ayer.

The latter, who was earlier attached to direct the sequel, is currently busy with a slew of projects including a remake of Dirty Dozen. Starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, Bright presented a sci-fi/fantasy take on the buddy cop genre. Smith and Edgerton played two cops—one human and one Orc—dealing with a menace from creatures belonging to another realm.

By having a scenario where humans and Orcs co-exist, it managed to slip in issues such as racism. While critics were mostly harsh to the film, the general audience is said to have been much kinder. As per several publications, Bright is one of those rare films that clicked more with regular viewers than with critics. Statistics show the film was watched by around 60 million viewers.

Bright is known for being the first blockbuster format movie with a major Hollywood superstar that was streamed directly on a digital platform. Will Smith’s involvement with a digital-only release has encouraged other stars to follow in his footsteps.

Even established filmmakers are slowly warming up to the platform. Recently, action veteran Michael Bay teamed up with Ryan Reynolds for 6 Underground, which packed enough spectacle to warrant a big-screen experience.

Chris Hemsworth’s latest release, Extraction, also released on the platform, reportedly surpassed the view count of Bright. Watched by an estimated 90 million viewers, the action thriller is also getting a sequel.

