Ricky Gervais signs overall deal with Netflix as 'After Life' gets nod for season 3

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais has inked an overall deal with streamer Netflix.

Gervais will be creating new scripted series as well as additional stand-up comedy specials for the streamer, reported Deadline.

As part of the multi-year deal, the 58-year-old comedian's popular series "After Life" has also been renewed for a third season.

The second of the show, which Gervais created, writes, directs and stars in, had premiered on Netflix on April 24 this year.

"After Life" centres around Tony (Gervais), a middle-aged journalist whose "perfect life" has been reduced to dust since his wife died of cancer.

After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on.

Gervais also shared the news of the show's renewal on Twitter.

"Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat a*** and do another season. This is all your fault," the actor wrote.