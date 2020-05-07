STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Roger Deakins, wife James Deakins start film podcast

Ace cinematographer Roger Deakins and wife James Deakins have launched a podcast on their official website.

Ace Hollywood cinematographer Roger Deakins

Ace Hollywood cinematographer Roger Deakins

By Express News Service

Ace cinematographer Roger Deakins and wife James Deakins have launched a podcast on their official website. The material, which was uploaded last week, includes hours of in-depth discussions about various filmmaking aspects such as shot composition, practical lighting, location scouting, and so on. Six episodes have been released as of yet.

In a conversation with Collider.com, James Deakins said, “We have been doing our website (rogerdeakins.com) for years now and love connecting with people who are starting out and sharing our experience with them. Over the years, we have done many Q&As and, afterwards, answered individual questions and realized that we often answer the same questions. So the idea of a podcast came to me late last year and Roger thought it would be something interesting.”

The duo is expected to release more content on their site. “We have so many ideas for episodes now and are being joined by people in different areas of the craft,” she said.

“We find ourselves continually coming back to the collaborative nature of the film business and this makes us want to delve into all the areas of making a film. We also discovered that having a young cinematographer, Matt Wyman, join us in this really added to the podcast and its relevance.”

