Blake Lively to star in post-apocalyptic thriller for Netflix

By Express News Service

Blake Lively will be reportedly starring in a post-apocalyptic thriller titled Dark Days at the Magna Carta.

The project, produced by Stranger Things-fame Shawn Levy, has been picked up by Netflix and is being eyed as a potential franchise starter. Levy is backing it through his banner 21 Laps along with Lively’s production house B For Effort.

The film is based on a story by up-and-coming writer Michael Paisley who will be developing the screenplay.

Lively will play a woman who has to go to great lengths to save her family when the world is caught in the grip of a catastrophic event. If things turn out well, the project will be expanded into a trilogy in the future.

Lively, who is known for her appearances in films like The Town and Cafe Society, was last seen in filmmaker Reed Morando’s spy thriller The Rhythm Section which also starred Jude Law.

Though the film didn’t fare well at the box office and with critics, a couple of impressive action set-pieces in it were singled out. Meanwhile, Levy is busy with the prep work of his next directorial, Free Guy, starring Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds.