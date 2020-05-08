STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chris Hemsworth likes shooting non-stop action

Chris Hemsworth says he likes to shoot non-stop action sequences so that he can keep up with the momentum.

A still from Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Extraction'.

By Express News Service

Chris Hemsworth says he likes to shoot non-stop action sequences so that he can keep up with the momentum. Hemsworth was last seen performing jaw-dropping action sequences in his Netflix film Extraction.

Talking about the action-packed climax, Hemsworth said, “The action was non-stop but I like it that way. Sometimes on a film when you have long waiting times, you lose momentum, especially with something so physical.”

“But using an actual bridge meant we could immerse ourselves in the action and the emotion. I’ve worked a lot with blue and green screens and your imagination has to do a lot of work to create the world. The bridge did a lot of that work for us,” he added. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film’s screenplay is done by Joe Russo. 

The action thriller was released on Netflix on April 24. It also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. A sequel to Extraction is also in development.

