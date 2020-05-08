Composer Tyler Bates joins James Gunn’s 'Suicide Squad' movie

By Express News Service

The new Suicide Squad movie helmed by James Gunn will be scored by Tyler Bates. The composer has previously worked on the music and soundtrack for Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy in addition to 300, John Wick, and Deadpool 2. The first Suicide Squad film directed by David Ayer was composed by Steven Price.

Bates has previously worked with Gunn on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Slither and Super. Starring Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney, The Suicide Squad is a reboot of sorts and is being touted as a standalone superhero movie.

The aforementioned actors are reprising their roles from the original. However, Will Smith won’t be returning this time around. Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, John Cena, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, and Pete Davidson are also part of the cast. Charles Roven (The Dark Knight, Wonder Woman) is bankrolling it with Peter Safran (Aquaman, The Conjuring). Warner Bros. has scheduled the release for August 6, 2021.