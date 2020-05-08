Disney, Marvel not to resume shooting anytime soon

By Express News Service

Production of many highly anticipated Disney as well as Marvel films was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the studio has revealed that one cant expect the films to get back on track in the near future.“No projections,” said Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek, when asked about projects resuming production.

He added that they would “be very responsible in terms of safety when we proceed” on the productions. Due to the pandemic, Disney hit pause on productions like Shang-Chi, Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, The Little Mermaid, Nightmare Alley, Shrunk and Peter Pan & Wendy. The studio also pushed its theatrical release to new dates, and put Artemis Fowl for release on its streaming service Disney+ later this month.